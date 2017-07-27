Boy Scout Science Program Celebrates 25th Anniversary

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Bucks County Boy Scout camp is marking the 25th anniversary of its nationally-recognized science program.

Carol Moyer helped give birth to the Camp Ockanickon Scout Reservation Science Center in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.

Moyer, formerly a chemist in private industry and a science educator, conceived the idea for the facility more than 25 years ago.

“It’s the only one in the country that operates like this eight weeks full time,” Moyer explained. “Some days I put in 15 hour days and it’s something that I feel that I’m touching the future.”

Moyer began soliciting equipment donations and grants over the years to help build one of the premiere science facilities recognized nationally by the Boy Scouts.

“They get to play science here, try on a profession. They’ll come in for chemistry, they put on a lab coat, they actually do experiments,” she said.

Moyer has inspired thousands of boys over the years to explore science through chemistry, weather, electricity, electronics, robotics, nuclear science, and astronomy merit badges.

“That ‘Wow’ that excitement is the thing that drives a scientist from day to day, the unknown, the curiosity, and that’s what we do here every day,” said Moyer.

She says the payoff has been shaping the future of thousands of young men.

“When you see the light bulb in a boy’s eyes that you know you’re looking at him and they just go: ‘Oh, I get it!’ That is worth far more than any salary or pay,” Moyer said.