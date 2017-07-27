Allentown Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Bribery, Fraud Charges

July 27, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Ed Pawlowski, Vaughn Spencer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski appeared in Philadelphia federal court Thursday to face corruption charges.

He pleaded not guilty during an afternoon hearing and was released on $50,000 bail.

Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer were indicted Wednesday on bribery and fraud charges.

The men and three alleged co-conspirators are accused of running a pay-to-play scheme.

Pawlowski denies any wrongdoing.

“I just look forward to our day in court. We’ve gone through this day and I’m sure there will be more to come. We look forward to being able to tell our side of the story and the truth being told,” Pawlowski said outside of court.

Spencer will appear in court on those corruption charges next week.

