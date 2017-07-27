Animal Shelter Makes Desperate Plea To Avoid Euthanization

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Philly’s Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) is pleading with the public to come adopt one of their many dogs because they are running out of space.
“We rarely discuss euthanasia on this page, but today, we need to: dogs like Daja are in immediate danger of losing their lives because ACCT Philly kennel space is completely full,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.
Daja, who has survived cancer and homelessness, is just one of the 62 dogs available for adoption.
The shelter says they have worked 12 hours days, and restructured their kennel to make room for all of the dogs, but it’s not going to cut it.
“Despite valiant efforts from staff, rescues, and volunteers, we are at the point where we may need to euthanize for space,” said ACCT.
All dogs over 35lbs are free to adopt.
“We need people to open their homes to a dog in need and we need people to avoid surrendering at all costs,” ACCT says.
