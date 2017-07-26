Zeoli Show Log 07.26.17

3pm- Today, the Trump administration announced that it would reinstate a ban on transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.
3:10pm- Democrats announced their new economic plan in a proposed legislative package they’ve dubbed “A Better Deal.”
3:25pm- On the White House lawn, President Trump gave a speech to the American Legion for Boys and Girls Nation.
3:30pm- An IT staffer for Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested while trying to flee the country and has been charged with bank fraud.
3:40pm- Rep. Mo Brooks, a GOP candidate for Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat, said that he is willing to step aside and allow Sessions to be the Republican candidate to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.
3:50pm- Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says Washington D.C. is filled with backstabbers.
4pm- According to sources, Hillary Clinton’s new book, due out in September, is about how she believes former FBI Director James Comey and Russia were the reasons behind her presidential election defeat.
4:20pm- Mark O’Connor, owner of the Irish Pub, joins the show to talk about the Irish Pub Tour de Shore charity.
4:30pm- The Senate failed to pass a bill that would fully repeal Obamacare despite having passed the same bill in 2015.
5:20pm- According to a report, Sean Spicer has been offered a spot on Dancing with the Stars.
5:35pm- Apple supplier Foxconn announced that it will be opening a new manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The plant is expected to create as many as 13,000 jobs.