Philadelphia Police Looking For Man Wanted In 2 Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police is looking for a man wanted in two shootings that injured two people.
Police say 31-year-old Xavier Gutierrez-Mendez fired shots in the 6500 block of Belmar Street on July 22.
A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in that shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
In the second shooting, police say Gutierrez-Mendez shot a 44-year-old man in the back after an argument. That shooting happened in the 2100 block of South 5th Street on June 8.
The victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Xavier Gutierrez-Mendez is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183, Det. Parker#9176; South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 Det. Gallagher#649 /Det. Policella#623, or call 911