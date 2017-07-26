NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Valley Forge Park Receives Donation From MontCo Group

July 26, 2017 4:05 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Mark Abrams, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Valley Forge National Historical Park gets a major gift from a Montgomery County community group to pay for improvements.

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board on Wednesday presented a check for $54,000, representing the proceeds from this past spring’s 5-mile Revolutionary Run through Valley Forge park.

Park Superintendent Steve Sims says the contribution represents a commitment from the public to take care of a crown jewel of open space in the region.

“It’s going to go toward the future maintenance needs of Sullivan’s bridge over the Schuylkill River, towards the visitor center entrance improvements. We have over 10 new varieties of perennial flowers that will go in that entrance,” Sims said. “And, it’s going to go toward some signage at the midway kiosk between the visitor center and the lower parking lot.”

Michael Bowman, President and CEO of the tourism board, says those who haven’t been to Valley Forge in some time should make the trip to see how it has been transformed.

“Bike, walk, sit, experience it. I can guarantee you, you will always feel better when you leave the park,” Bowman said.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch