Valley Forge Park Receives Donation From MontCo Group

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Valley Forge National Historical Park gets a major gift from a Montgomery County community group to pay for improvements.

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board on Wednesday presented a check for $54,000, representing the proceeds from this past spring’s 5-mile Revolutionary Run through Valley Forge park.

Park Superintendent Steve Sims says the contribution represents a commitment from the public to take care of a crown jewel of open space in the region.

“It’s going to go toward the future maintenance needs of Sullivan’s bridge over the Schuylkill River, towards the visitor center entrance improvements. We have over 10 new varieties of perennial flowers that will go in that entrance,” Sims said. “And, it’s going to go toward some signage at the midway kiosk between the visitor center and the lower parking lot.”

Michael Bowman, President and CEO of the tourism board, says those who haven’t been to Valley Forge in some time should make the trip to see how it has been transformed.

“Bike, walk, sit, experience it. I can guarantee you, you will always feel better when you leave the park,” Bowman said.