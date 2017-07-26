Union Look To Get Back On Track Vs. Columbus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union get some home cooking tonight after a rough couple games on the road and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready for it.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by PSP columnist Adam Cann this week.
The Union dropped two in a row on their recent road swing, including a dour 1-0 match against tonight’s opponent Columbus Crew SC. Philly had a makeshift lineup in that game due to injuries and suspensions.
Two rookies, Marcus Epps and Adam Najem got their first ever MLS starts in that match. Greg, Mike, and Adam look at why the Union’s offense has stalled and what the team can do to bring it back to life.
We also talk about goalkeeper Andre Blake’s fantastic play in the Gold Cup and what his future might be with the Union.