NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Part Of Row Home Collapses In West Philadelphia

July 26, 2017 6:16 AM By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people narrowly escaped injury Wednesday morning when part of a home collapsed in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fire officials say the rear portion of a home on South Ruby Street, 54th and Market Streets, collapsed just before 5 a.m.

Luckily, everyone who lives in the home was accounted for after the collapse and there were no reported injuries.

The home is very close to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, but the transit agency says the collapse will not cause any disruptions of service. However, the Route 31 bus is being detoured around the scene.

Fire crews and other emergency responders remain on the scene.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch