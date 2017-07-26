Part Of Row Home Collapses In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people narrowly escaped injury Wednesday morning when part of a home collapsed in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Fire officials say the rear portion of a home on South Ruby Street, 54th and Market Streets, collapsed just before 5 a.m.
Luckily, everyone who lives in the home was accounted for after the collapse and there were no reported injuries.
The home is very close to SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, but the transit agency says the collapse will not cause any disruptions of service. However, the Route 31 bus is being detoured around the scene.
Fire crews and other emergency responders remain on the scene.