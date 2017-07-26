Report Finds Ozone Pollution Is Affecting Our Blood

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have known for quite some time that exposure to ozone pollution can have negative impacts on our overall health.
A new report out of Duke University finds that exposure to ozone pollution was found to affect the blood –in particular it can activate the platelets, and can contribute to raising blood pressure.
The researchers found that both indoor and outdoor ozone exposure can have an impact.
What they found is there were certain biomarkers which measured inflammation and stress in the blood vessels.
These biomarkers were impacted by ozone and had a clear role in how the platelets worked as well as blood pressure.
There is more work to be done in this area but what it tells us is that we must be aware of our environment and the potential impact on her overall health.