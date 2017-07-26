Alleged Serial Poop Smearers Charged In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two men have been charged in Pennsylvania for allegedly smearing feces throughout a Wegmans restroom last month.
The Colonial Regional Police Department says cleaning staff at a Wegmans in Lower Nazareth Township finished cleaning the restroom around 2:01 a.m. on June 30.
At 2:11 a.m., police say Mykel Bauman, 19, and Zachary Anthony, 20, were seen on surveillance video entering the same restroom.
According to a news release, when the men exited the restroom, other Wegmans employees entered and found poop spread throughout the entire bathroom.
And police say this isn’t the only time these men committed this this act.
“Through the course of the investigation… both males have spread fecal matter throughout various store bathrooms,” police said in the release.
The men are being charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.