Police: Suspect Who Stole Truck Referred To Himself In Third Person

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey State Police say they were helped making an arrest because a theft suspect referred to himself in the third person.
Authorities say 36-year-old Jeffrey Emanuel stole a truck from a construction site near the Garden State Parkway ramp in Toms River on July 18. It was found the next day.
Troopers found surveillance tape in which the suspect was heard referring to “Jeff.”
Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn says that along with surveillance photos led to social media tips which ended with Emanuel’s arrest on Monday.
He’s charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
A call to his telephone number was not answered.
