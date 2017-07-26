Phillies Look To Avoid Sweep Against The Astros

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a rough series so far for the Phillies against Houston and tonight they will look to avoid a sweep against the Astros.

The Phillies lost on Monday 13-4 and then last night the Astros shut them out 5-0. Former Phillie Charlie Morton pitched seven dominant innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win last night as the Phillies finished with just four hits.

Tonight it will be right-hander Aaron Nola on the mound for the Phillies. Nola is 7-6 for the season with a 3.38 ERA, but he has been on another level as of late. In his last six starts, Nola is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA and he has pitched at least seven innings in five of those six starts.

Houston counters with right-hander Mike Fiers who is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA. He is 0-2 in two career starts against the Phillies with a 12.15 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. One of those starts came in 2012, the other in 2013 when Fiers was with Milwaukee.

Aaron Altherr returns from the disabled list for the Phils. Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup.

#Phillies line-up vs. HOU RHP Fiers – Hernandez 4, Galvis 6, Williams 9, Kendrick 7, Altherr 8, Franco 5, Joseph 3, Rupp 2, Nola 1 — Matt Leon (@MattLeonKYW) July 26, 2017

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with the one and only John Kruk of Comcast Sportsnet about several topics related to the Phillies.