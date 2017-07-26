Police Investigating Report Masked Man Tried To Abduct Teen Girl

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible abduction of a teen girl in Burlington County.
Pemberton police say they received a report that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a 14-year-old said that a man wearing a mask in a dark brown Ford Ranger approached and demanded she get into his car while she was walking on New York Road.
Police say the girl then ran into woods nearby to get away from the man.
There is no further description of the suspect available.
Police are investigating the alleged incident.
