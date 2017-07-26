Police Investigating Report Masked Man Tried To Abduct Teen Girl

July 26, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Pemberton Police

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible abduction of a teen girl in Burlington County.

Pemberton police say they received a report that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a 14-year-old said that a man wearing a mask in a dark brown Ford Ranger approached and demanded she get into his car while she was walking on New York Road.

Police say the girl then ran into woods nearby to get away from the man.

There is no further description of the suspect available.

Police are investigating the alleged incident.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch