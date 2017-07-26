Phillies Trade Pat Neshek To Colorado Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Phillies have traded right-hander Pat Neshek and cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies, Vice President & General Manager Matt Klentak announced on Wednesday night.
In exchange for Neshek, the Phillies have acquired three minor leaguers: shortstop Jose Gomez and right-handed pitchers Alejandro Requena and J.D. Hammer.
Gomez, 20, is batting .324 with 20 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 33 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .374 on-base percentage in 81 games for single-A Asheville.
The 20-year-old Requena has started 19 games for single-A Asheville, going 8-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts to 25 walks in 117.0 innings pitched.
Hammer, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander, has combined for a 2.36 ERA, 13 saves in 14 opportunities and 65 strikeouts in 42.0 innings over 36 appearances between single-A Asheville and single-A Lancaster.
Neshek, 36, has posted a 1.12 ERA in 43 games for the Phillies this season. He has walked only five batters, struck out 45 and posted a 0.82 WHIP in 40.1 innings pitched.
Neshek has held the opposition scoreless in 41 of his 43 appearances for the Phillies, earning his second career All-Star selection. He did not allow a run at home all season for Philadelphia.