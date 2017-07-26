NJ Governor Candidates Picking Running Mates

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The two leading candidates running to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey Governor are making their choices for Lieutenant Governor known this week.

Democrat Phil Murphy, a former Ambassador and Wall Street financier, selected Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, which came with little surprise to observers.

A political veteran from Essex County who served four years as Speaker, she brings experience and diversity to the top of the ticket.

“Sheila Oliver shares my vision for a state that once again is fair, is just, is welcoming, is inclusive and has an economy that not only grows but ensures that everyone can participate in that growth,” Murphy told attendees at a rally in Newark.

For her part, Oliver went on an attack of the Christie Administration, linking Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno to a record she claimed favors the wealthy at the expense of the middle class and those in need.

“I will work shoulder to shoulder with you to create an economy in New Jersey that is fairer for all of New Jersey,” Oliver said.

Guadagno. the GOP candidate in November, is expected to pick Carlos Rendo, the two-year mayor of Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County as her running mate. A Cuban emigre, he served as state co-chairman for Marco Rubio’s brief Presidential run last year.

State law requires the selections be made no later than Friday.