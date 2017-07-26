New Voucher Program Launches To Help Seniors Eat Healthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Older folks looking to eat healthy are getting a helping hand from the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

It’s the annual Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program, according to PCA Nurse Consultant Sharon Congleton.

“It’s well known that a lot of older adults don’t eat enough in the way of fruits and vegetables, at least as much as they should, basically because of the cost,” she said.

Funded by the Commonwealth, seniors can get four $5 vouchers, totaling $20, which can be used to purchase fresh fruits and veggies.

Folks are delighted to take advantage of the program, with so many fresh choices in season.

“As we age, we definitely need more fruits and vegetables.”

“They’re good for your body!”

“I can work with the peaches and other veggies that they have available. I think I’ve lost more than 30 pounds by introducing more vegetables into my diet, and less macaroni and cheese.”

The vouchers cover fruits and veggies that are locally grown, and available at Pennsylvania farmer’s markets, like the classic one at the Reading Terminal Market.