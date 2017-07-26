NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New TSA Electronics Regulations Coming To Airports

July 26, 2017 4:11 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Ian Bush, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carrying your iPad or Kindle on board a flight? Not before you submit to new security rules coming soon to Philadelphia International and other airports across the country.

Any electronics “larger than a cell phone” — to use TSA’s imprecise definition — must be placed in a bin for screening, with nothing atop or below the device.

It’s just like what passengers have long had to do with laptops.

The new requirement covers tablets, e-readers, and handheld gaming consoles. It’s scheduled to take effect during the coming months.

The feds say the forced unpacking helps officers get a “clearer” x-ray image of the rest of your carry-on.

You’re exempt if you’re enrolled in TSA Precheck, an $85 service that now has extra value.

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch