New TSA Electronics Regulations Coming To Airports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carrying your iPad or Kindle on board a flight? Not before you submit to new security rules coming soon to Philadelphia International and other airports across the country.
Any electronics “larger than a cell phone” — to use TSA’s imprecise definition — must be placed in a bin for screening, with nothing atop or below the device.
It’s just like what passengers have long had to do with laptops.
The new requirement covers tablets, e-readers, and handheld gaming consoles. It’s scheduled to take effect during the coming months.
The feds say the forced unpacking helps officers get a “clearer” x-ray image of the rest of your carry-on.
You’re exempt if you’re enrolled in TSA Precheck, an $85 service that now has extra value.