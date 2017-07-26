NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey Girls Bring Home Softball National Title For Vineland

July 26, 2017 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Babe Ruth World Series, Vineland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Representing Vineland, N.J. with grit and grace, twelve softball players shined bright on the diamond as they became champions on Wednesday.

The Vineland Pigtail All-Stars earned the 14U national title by defeating Florida’s Longwood Impact 2-0 at the Babe Ruth Softball World Series.

Starting pitcher Nicole Ortega bring back an additional title after she earned the Most Valuable Player award for the tournament.

Ridley Girl’s Softball Gearing Up For The World Stage

The tournament took place in sunny Florida at Jensen Beach.

