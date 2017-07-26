MANNA Honors Longtime Philadelphia Philanthropist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An organization that serves nutritious meals to people with chronic illness honors one of its long time supporters at its new Spring Garden facility.

Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance OR MANNA honored Philadelphia Philanthropist Steven H. Korman for his leadership and dedication.

He, along with other volunteers, celebrated the Second Annual Steven H. Korman Day of Caring in the kitchen by preparing meals for those in need.

“I was very sick 16 years ago and I made that typical deal with God. You know, you make that deal with God, ‘you get me better and I’m going to do something amazing for other people.'”

And he did, by supporting MANNA for more than a decade.

Sue Daugherty, the CEO of MANNA, says Mr. Korman’s recent donation of $2.5 million launched a capital campaign to open their new state-of-the-art facility which enables the organization to serve more people.

“To move from 1000 clients to 2500 clients,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty says the organization would not be able to do what they do without the support of donors and volunteers.

Take George Forrest of Havertown, who has been cutting onions for seven years.

“For the first couple of minutes you can cry, but after that you get use to it,” joked Forrest. “Then we tell the people there is no crying in the kitchen.”