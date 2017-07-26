Man Charged In Woman’s Overdose Death Inside Her Hospital Room

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A 29-year-old Montgomery County man could be facing decades in prison after being charged with what equates to murder in the overdose death of a 30-year-old inside her hospital room.

On May 6, 30-year-old Ciara Hadrick was found on the floor of the bathroom of her hospital room at Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton, as a needle and heroin were on the floor by her body.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says 29-year-old Travis Siuta sold her the drugs that killed her and is now charged with drug delivery resulting in death, which carries similar penalties to 3rd degree murder.

“This is the fourth drug delivery resulting in death charge that we have filed this year, it’s a homicide charge. It carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison,” said Steele.

Steele says Siuta visited Hadrick five times at the hospital to bring her drugs. In a recorded prison phone conversation, Siuta told his mother he expects to go to prison for at least 10 years.

Due to privacy laws, Steele wouldn’t say why Hadrick was in the hospital, but he says it was a non-life threatening condition. She was admitted April 30.