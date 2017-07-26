Armed Robbery Near Wildwood Fudge Shop Under Investigation

July 26, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Robbery, Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of a popular fudge shop.

It happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Laura’s Fudge located in the 300 block of East Wildwood Ave.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from a parking lot attendant.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’08” tall, with a medium body build, wearing a dark colored shirt, khaki shorts, red and black ball cap and black sneakers with white soles.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-522-0222.

