Eagles Full Squad Workouts Set To Begin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The practice field is about to get a little more crowded in South Philadelphia.

After three days of workouts with rookies, quarterbacks, and selected veterans, the Eagles will have their entire group of players on the field Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the team arrived on Wednesday and many of the players expressed their excitement as training camp kicks into high gear. Tight End Zach Ertz is preparing for another physical camp and is looking forward to his second year with Doug Pederson as the head coach.

“I’m excited,” said Ertz. “Doug’s been huge this off-season for us. I think we’ve all really been able to see his personality. Last year, it was all about the installations and that sort of thing. I think guys are really excited to play for him this year. I think everyone’s just excited to be back.”

One player who is clearly excited to be back is Lane Johnson. The right tackle missed much of the 2016 season due to a suspension and has been counting the days to his first workout.

Johnson is not only looking forward to being part of one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, but is also looking for personal redemption.

“I’ve been thinking about it ever since I left,” Johnson said. “Ever since the last game with the Dallas Cowboys, I’ve been thinking about everything that happened and everything that I’ve been through. I’ll be ready to play football for a long time and it feels good to be back in the NovaCare Facility and back with my friends.”

Another player looking for redemption is Vinny Curry. The defensive lineman struggled last season after signing a lucrative extension.

Curry admits he was far from healthy during the 2016 campaign and is hoping a healthier year will result in better production.

“Health was a factor last year,” said Curry. “I’m 100 percent now. I’m feeling like myself and feeling good. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Eagles will hold a light workout on Thursday. By early next week, the pads will come on and the intensity will increase.

Pederson proved last year he runs a much more physical camp than his predecessor, Chip Kelly. Ertz and his teammates believe they will be ready and will also be better prepared for the season with more contact in training camp.

“I’m excited about the live period,” Ertz said. “Last year, I got a little emotionally hijacked when I got hit low. It’s part of the game. I think it prepares me for the football games. I just wasn’t used to it at the time. I’m excited for this year and excited for the live periods. I think it’s going to be very beneficial for our football team.”