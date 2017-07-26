Meet An Eagle Whose Heart Goes Wild For Snakes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins has really stood out at training camp so far. A walk-on at the University of North Carolina, the Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the draft and he’s impressed them so far.

Hollins strong work ethic is partially what has made him so successful on the field.

“I’m just here to compete and make plays,” he said.

But it is Hollins love for exotic animals that might make him the most interesting Eagle.

He currently owns a python and a boa constrictor.

Hollins has been surrounded by interesting pets his entire life.

‘My dad’s dad had a lion and a monkey,” Hollins said, revealing this wild fascination is a family affair.

“It wasn’t one of those house lions like you see on TV, where they’re living in the bed with them,” he explained. “It was outside and lived in a cage.”