Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Steal $17.50 Worth Of Condiment Packets

WHEELING, WV (CBS)–Police in West Virginia have arrested a woman accused of stealing condiment packets.
The incident happened on June 25 at the Schmidt Brothers Sunoco on 29th Street in West Virginia.
The clerk told officers a woman threatened to stab him – and she did have knives on her.
According to the officer’s report, April Stanley attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The store charges 25 cents for each condiment packet without a food purchase.
Stanley was arrested and charged with shoplifting and assault.
She is being held in the Northern Regional Jail.