Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Steal $17.50 Worth Of Condiment Packets

July 26, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Police, West Virginia

WHEELING, WV (CBS)–Police in West Virginia have arrested a woman accused of stealing condiment packets.

The incident happened on June 25 at the Schmidt Brothers Sunoco on 29th Street in West Virginia.

The clerk told officers a woman threatened to stab him – and she did have knives on her.

According to the officer’s report, April Stanley attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets.  The store charges 25 cents for each condiment packet without a food purchase.

untitled211 Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Steal $17.50 Worth Of Condiment Packets

BOOKING PHOTO COURTESY WV REGIONAL JAIL AUTHORITY

Stanley was arrested and charged with shoplifting and assault.

She is being held in the Northern Regional Jail.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch