Police: Someone Stealing Pennsylvania Town’s Welcome Signs

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (AP) — Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town’s welcome signs.
Officials say the Welcome to Castle Shannon Borough signs began disappearing from main roads a few weeks ago. Four are missing.
Police say the signs were carefully removed to prevent damaging them.
The town is offering a reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.
