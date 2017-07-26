Police: Someone Stealing Pennsylvania Town’s Welcome Signs

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney's Office Announces Indictments Against 2 Pennsylvania Mayors

July 26, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Castle Shannon Borough Police

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (AP) — Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town’s welcome signs.

Officials say the Welcome to Castle Shannon Borough signs began disappearing from main roads a few weeks ago. Four are missing.

Police say the signs were carefully removed to prevent damaging them.

The town is offering a reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

