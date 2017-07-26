Salvation Army Subsidizes Summer Camp For Low-Income City Kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City kids left Wednesday morning for a week outdoors at a summer camp in the Poconos, thanks to the Salvation Army.

Three buses pulled away from the Salvation Army headquarters in Wynnefield Heights, taking 150 city kids to a week in the woods.

Captain Mike Davis says the Salvation Army subsidizes the trip for low-income kids to Camp Ladore in Wayne County.

“It’s going to be a culture shock for a lot of them, coming from the big city with noise to coming to a woodsy area,” said Davis.

Generations have enjoyed the camp. Zelma Carroll of Feltonville went. So did her children, and now, her grandchildren.

“It was something that you looked forward to, like, fresh air, trees,” said Carroll. “It’s a great experience to let them know that it’s something outside of the city life.”

Priscilla Maxwell went as a kid, and she told her 9-year-old son Jaylen about fishing, swimming, and archery.

“I told him my experiences, and when I did his eyes just lit up,” said Maxwell.

It’s the second time at camp for 12-year-old Dacaria Carnegie, who delivered this stunning endorsement.

“It made me not want to be on my electronics anymore!” said Dacaria.