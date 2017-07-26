Police: Man Charged With Fifth DUI After Crashing Moped With 2-Year-Old Son On Lap

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of his fifth DUI after police say he crashed his moped while his 2-year-old son was sitting on his lap.
Delaware State Police say 48-year-old Anthony Taglienti was taken into custody following the crash that happened on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on the 19000 block of Golden Avenue at the Sea Air Mobile Home Park in Rehoboth Beach.
Police say Taglienti was operating a 2012 Puma moped with his young son on his lap in the park when he lost control, causing them both to fall to the ground.
Taglienti and his son were transported to Beebe Healthcare for non-life-threatening injuries.
Taglienti has been charged with his fifth DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related charges.
He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $17,200 cash bond.