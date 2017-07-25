Zeoli Show Log 07.25.17

3pm- Right now, Senators are voting to decide whether or not to begin debate on a replacement bill for Obamacare.
3:05pm- Breitbart, a notoriously pro-Trump website, slammed President Trump over his criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
3:10pm- Sen. John McCain spoke on the Senate floor for the first time since being diagnosed with glioblastoma.
3:20pm- Vice President Mike Pence acted as tie breaker, ending the Senate’s 50-50 dead lock and triggering a motion to proceed with debate on a new Healthcare Bill.
3:35pm- White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said he will fire everyone in order to prevent leaks.
4:50pm- Despite being publicly critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to slam Trump for questioning Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russian meddling investigation.
5pm- While appearing on Fox News, Sen. Rand Paul said that conservatives are getting “squat” in the proposed GOP Healthcare Bill.
5:05pm- In the latest episode of his web series, Keith Olbermann claims that the “case is closed,” Trump is guilty of collusion.
5:10pm- On today’s episode of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump’s decision making, addressing him directly.
5:20pm- Despite numerous public criticisms from President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has no intention to resign.
5:35pm- While on Fox News, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard praised Trump’s decision to end funding for a CIA program instituted by the Obama administration. Gabbard claimed the program ended up providing arms to terrorists in Syria.