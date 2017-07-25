Police: Woman Seriously Injured After Pushed From Moving Vehicle

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was seriously injured after police say she was pushed out from a moving vehicle.
It happened on Lincoln Highway, just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found the woman severely injured on the roadway.
She was transported to St. Mary’s trauma center where she was taken into surgery for severe head trauma.
She remains in critical condition.
Police say a criminal complaint was filed for the woman’s husband, who was driving at the time of the incident.
If you have any information on this incident, please call Det. Reeves at 215-949-9100.