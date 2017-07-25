Police: Woman Seriously Injured After Pushed From Moving Vehicle

July 25, 2017 9:13 AM

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was seriously injured after police say she was pushed out from a moving vehicle.

It happened on Lincoln Highway, just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

2 Men Stop Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge After Climbing Tower 

When officers arrived, they found the woman severely injured on the roadway.

She was transported to St. Mary’s trauma center where she was taken into surgery for severe head trauma.

Michael Kors Snaps Up Jimmy Choo For $1.2 Billion 

She remains in critical condition.

Police say a criminal complaint was filed for the woman’s husband, who was driving at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Det. Reeves at 215-949-9100.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch