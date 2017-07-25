BREAKING: Judge Halts Sunoco Pipeline Construction Across Pennsylvania

Uber To Charge Riders To Return Items Left Behind In Car

July 25, 2017 2:35 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Ride Sharing, Uber, UberX

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no longer free to get your stuff back if you left it in an Uber. It’s the latest attempt by the ride-hailing company to improve its image with their drivers.

Time is money for local UberX driver Leon Bolden, and so is mileage and the bridge tolls he’d be forced to cover to return forgotten items.

“I’ve had several different instances where people have left their cell phone, wallet, identification,” he said.

ALSO READ: Uber Is (Finally) Rolling Out Tipping

Now, Uber will charge forgetful folks $15 for the service.

“Now that I’m able to get compensated for it, that’s a benefit — that’s a plus, so I’m happy about that,” he said.

In the weeks since Uber gave riders the ability to tip drivers through the app, Bolden says more than half his fares add a gratuity.

“It puts a smile on my face and lets me know I’m doing a good job,” he said. “Not just the comments that I get on the app — I can actually see that turned around into money.”

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch