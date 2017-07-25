Uber To Charge Riders To Return Items Left Behind In Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no longer free to get your stuff back if you left it in an Uber. It’s the latest attempt by the ride-hailing company to improve its image with their drivers.
Time is money for local UberX driver Leon Bolden, and so is mileage and the bridge tolls he’d be forced to cover to return forgotten items.
“I’ve had several different instances where people have left their cell phone, wallet, identification,” he said.
Now, Uber will charge forgetful folks $15 for the service.
“Now that I’m able to get compensated for it, that’s a benefit — that’s a plus, so I’m happy about that,” he said.
In the weeks since Uber gave riders the ability to tip drivers through the app, Bolden says more than half his fares add a gratuity.
“It puts a smile on my face and lets me know I’m doing a good job,” he said. “Not just the comments that I get on the app — I can actually see that turned around into money.”