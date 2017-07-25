Tiger Cub Born At Philadelphia Zoo Finds New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A baby tiger born earlier this month at the Philadelphia zoo has been relocated to the Oklahoma City Zoo.
The baby Amur tiger was born July 10 at the Philadelphia Zoo was the only surviving cub in the litter of five.
The cub named Zoya was rejected by her 10-year-old mother Koosaka and had to be bottle fed by handlers.
Dr. Andy Baker,the Philadelphia Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer says there were concerns with hand-rearing a single cub without either a mother or littermates.
“And right at that time as we were exploring opportunities, Oklahoma City Zoo stepped forward they had a litter born just one day earlier of Sumatran tigers a close relative, but a different sub species of tiger and offered to attempt to integrate our cub with our litter,” he said.
Oklahoma City Zoo officials say Zoya is successfully being nursed by foster mom Lola.