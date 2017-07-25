The Dom Giordano Show: Ken Matthews Fills In | July 25

July 25, 2017 11:40 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: ken matthews

9:00-Imams speaking out against Islamic terrorism.

9:05-Two men arrested on the Ben Franklin Bridge after trying to spray paint.

9:20-Senator McCain returning to the Senate to vote on health care.

9:25-Former Philadelphia office head pleads guilty to child porn charges.

9:35-Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaks out against President Trump.

10:00-Non-Citizen voters is higher than originally thought.

10:35-Congressman Gutierrez calls on Democrats to regain control of Congress to eliminate President Trump.

11:25-Senator Rand Paul on board voting “yes” on today’s vote if it’s the 2015 full repeal bill. 

 

