School District In Texas Approves Paddling To Punish Students

July 25, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: education, Punishment

THREE RIVERS, Texas (CBS)— The board of trustees for a Texas school district has reinstated corporal punishment, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

The Three Rivers Independent School District (ISD) approved the plan last week.

Students will only be subject to paddlings if a parent signs off first.

With the decision, Three Rivers ISD joined 26 other districts that allow corporal punishment, CBS News reports.

Students will receive one paddling for minor incidents, such as disobeying classroom rules.

Read more about the new ruling HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch