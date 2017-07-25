School District In Texas Approves Paddling To Punish Students

THREE RIVERS, Texas (CBS)— The board of trustees for a Texas school district has reinstated corporal punishment, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.
The Three Rivers Independent School District (ISD) approved the plan last week.
Students will only be subject to paddlings if a parent signs off first.
With the decision, Three Rivers ISD joined 26 other districts that allow corporal punishment, CBS News reports.
Students will receive one paddling for minor incidents, such as disobeying classroom rules.
