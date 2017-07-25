Police: SEPTA Officer Attacked By Man In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A SEPTA Transit Police sergeant is hospitalized after authorities say she was attacked by man on Monday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the Angorra Station when officers responded to a call for people on the tracks.
“An officer observed the pictured male leaving the track area and radioed to the sergeant who had just arrived at the station to stop him as he exited,” police tell CBS Philly.
That’s when police say the man “charged at her pushing her to the ground”.
The sergeant is still being treated at Presbyterian Hospital.
Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.