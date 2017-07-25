Researchers Say Form Of Diabetes Could Be Linked To Menopause

July 25, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports, Menopause

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to new study from Rotterdam in the Netherlands type 2 diabetes could be associated with early onset of menopause.

The study also found that women who said they had early onset of menopause were at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes years after menopause occurred.

This is not the first time we’ve seen the impact of menopause because studies in the past have shown there has been a relationship.

In this particular report it was found that women who had menopause before the age of 45 had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease as well.

Of course there is not much a person can do with regard to when menopause will occur, but this is important information to know.

There are things you can do to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease including eating a healthier diet.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch