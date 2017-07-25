NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Son Shot After Attacking Father With Sword, Neighbors Say

July 25, 2017 10:48 PM
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS)—A father and son are hospitalized on Tuesday night following a domestic related incident in Pottstown.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave.

According to neighbors at the scene, the son was shot by his father after allegedly attacking his dad with a sword.

Police have not yet confirmed that the son was holding a sword, but do say the father suffered “ a laceration to his hand”.

He was transported for non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.

Police say the son suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. His injuries are considered life threatening.

Further details surrounding the altercation are still being investigated.

No charges have been filed at this time.

