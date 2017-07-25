Police Search For Man Stealing Car Batteries Out Of Jeeps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of stealing several car batteries over the past two months.
Surveillance video from June 20th shows a man getting out of the driver’s side of a Honda Civic with a PA license plate number of JTN1733.
The suspect walks up to a Jeep Wrangler, pops the hood, takes the battery and strolls back to the car.
This theft happened at 2000 Lombard Street, but police say from May through July, there have been several batteries stolen throughout the city by the same man.
ALSO READ: Philly’s Backpack Challenge Returns To Help Foster Kids Hit The Books Again
Investigators say most of the batteries were taken from Jeep Wranglers because it’s easy to open the hood.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with police by calling 215.686.TIPS.