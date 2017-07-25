Philly’s Backpack Challenge Returns To Help Foster Kids Hit The Books Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pens, pencils, notebooks and back packs are some of the necessities kids need for going back to school this fall. But for some it can be a struggle to get these items, and this especially rings true for children in foster care.

So Tuesday the Philadelphia Department of Human Services teamed up with the Valley Youth House and several other local organizations to kick off their annual Back Pack Challenge to make sure kids in foster care are ready to get back to hitting the books.

“We’re looking for anything that’s going to help them from a school based perspective, like what you would think of for your own older youth, said Cynthia Figueroa with the city’s Department of Human Services.

She adds backpacks of course are highly welcomed.

The Backpack Challenge gives folks an opportunity to support foster care youth by making sure they have the resources, and supplies they would need when starting off a new school year.

Figueroa says they are looking to supply more than 6,000 kids in foster care with back to school supplies.

“We need all partners, she said. “We need the community and this is awesome, because it’s supporting our kids in a real positive way, focusing on their education.”

Tom Harrington with the Valley Youth House says donation bins can be found all across Philadelphia.

“You can donate supplies, paper, pens, notebooks, things like that,” he said. “You can go online and make a cash donation and we’ll use that to purchase supplies.”

The Backpack Challenge runs until August 18th.