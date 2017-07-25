Phillies Turn To Nick Pivetta Against Astros

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and the Astros will battle again tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

These teams opened this three-game interleague series last night with the Astros winning easily, 13-4. Houston finished with 18 hits as they improved to 66-33, second-best record in all of Major League Baseball.

After last night’s loss the Phillies sit at 34-63 and that continues to be the worst record in all of baseball.

Nick Pivetta will get the start on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The rookie is 3-5 in 13 starts with a 5.58 ERA. he beat Miami in his last appearance, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. One thing Pivetta has to do a better job of is keeping the ball in the yard. He has allowed an alarming 16 home runs in his 69 1/3 innings of work in the big leagues.

Houston will counter on the mound with veteran right-hander Charlie Morton who is 7-4 and his ERA is 4.18. Morton is a former Phillie. He made four starts with the Phils last year, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA, before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Here is the Phillies lineup vs. Morton:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Freddy Galvis SS

3. Nick Williams RF

4. Howie Kendrick LF

5. Odubel Herrera CF

6. Maikel Franco 3B

7. Tommy Joseph 1B

8. Cameron Rupp C

9. Nick Pivetta P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Jake Kaplan Astros beat writer for the Houston Chronicle (and former Phillies beat writer) to talk about the success of the Astros, tonight’s game and the Phillies rebuild.