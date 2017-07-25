Ocean City High School Baseball Star Breaks Neck While Swimming

July 25, 2017 11:31 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Aspiring college baseball player Matt Fumo broke his neck while swimming, according to NJ.com.

Fumo, 19, was injured himself on Thursday near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, the PressofAtlanticCity.com reports.

Fumo is a recent graduate of Ocean City High School and planned to attend and play baseball for Cumberland County College in Vineland.

After undergoing surgery, Fumo has apparently regained movement in his arms and can feel his legs. A GoFundMe.com page was created to help with his medical expenses.

//funds.gofundme.com/js/5.0/media-widget.js

The page has raised $47,430 of its $200,000 goal in just two days (as of Tuesday, July 25th at 11:25 a.m. E.T.). 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch