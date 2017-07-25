TOO MUCH BACTERIA: More Than A Dozen NJ Beaches Under Advisories, Some Closed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—More than 30 New Jersey beaches are on notice from the state Department of Environmental Protection after the tested water quality samples exceeded the recreational standard.

Each week, recreational beach water quality monitoring is performed at approximately 180 ocean and 35 bay monitoring stations along the coast of New Jersey.

The DEP says they are tested for a type of bacteria called Enterococci, that’s found in animal and human waste. The New Jersey State Sanitary Code requires that the concentration of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample.

This week, 31 New Jersey beaches have received an advisory notices, 3 additional beaches have been closed.

The DEP says a beach receives an advisory if “any initial sample that exceeds the state standard requires that the local health agency issue a swimming advisory at the bathing beach where the sample was collected.”

Additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.

Beaches are closed “closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.” The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading, and playing in the water. Other beach related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected.

The following beaches are closed at this time:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Beach (Ocean): Bartram: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Missouri: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Georgia: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): North Carolina: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Pennsylvania: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Annapolis Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Montgomery Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Somers Point City

Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Ventnor City: Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Dorset: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): New Haven: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Washington: Reason: As a safety precaution, this beach was closed due to the closures of surrounding Ventnor beaches.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

No Current Closures

MONMOUTH COUNTY

No Current Closures

OCEAN COUNTY

Beachwood Borough: Beach (River):Beachwood Beach West: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Pine Beach Borough: Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Stafford Township

Beach (Bay): Jennifer: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

The following beaches are under an advisory:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

No Current Advisories

CAPE MAY COUNTY

No Current Advisories

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Sea Girt Borough

Beach (Ocean): The Terrace: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Beacon Blvd: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat Light Borough: Beach (Bay): 25th St Bay Front: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Long Beach Township