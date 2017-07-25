NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man In Critical Condition After Nicetown Stabbing

July 25, 2017 5:08 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a man on Tuesday afternoon in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tioga Street.

Police say a 56-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the head and the back.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment and he is listed in critical condition.

No suspect has been arrested at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

