News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 25

Chris discussed the tension between Donald Trump and his attorney General Jeff Sessions and Democrats unveiling a new economic message. He talked with comedian Jimmy Failla about Trump’s dealings with Congress and columnist Kurt Schlichter about his piece on why Donald Trump should fire Robert Mueller.

6:00 Donald Trump is considering firing his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

6:35 What’s Trending: Michael Kors is buying Jimmy Choo, R Kelly hires a lawyer, Beer industry losing millennials, Hire a veteran day

6:49 Donald Trump spoke about today’s health care vote during a speech to the Boy Scouts.

7:00 Democrats are unveiling a new economic message.

7:20 Chris talks with comedian Jimmy Failla about Donald Trump’s attack on Jeff Sessions and his dealings with Congress.

7:48 The Eagles opened training camp yesterday.

8:00 Chris talks to columnist Kurt Schlichter about his piece on why Donald Trump should fire Robert Mueller.

8:35 What’s Trending: Charles Barkley won’t golf with OJ, Justin Bieber cancels rest of tour,

