Philadelphia Police Looking For Missing Teen, 2-Month-Old Baby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and 2-month-old baby.
Police say 16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green were last seen on July 4 near the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Lamaya is 5’1″, 110 pounds with a thin build, has brown eyes, a light brown complexion, straight brown, possibly gray, ear length hair; and Amiliana is 1’3”, 7 pounds, thin build with a light brown complexion.
Anyone with any information on Lamaya and Amiliana Green’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/ 3354 or call 911.