Philadelphia Police Looking For Missing Teen, 2-Month-Old Baby

July 25, 2017 8:51 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and 2-month-old baby.

Police say 16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green were last seen on July 4 near the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue.

2 Men Stop Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge After Climbing Tower 

Lamaya is 5’1″, 110 pounds with a thin build, has brown eyes, a light brown complexion, straight brown, possibly gray, ear length hair; and Amiliana is 1’3”, 7 pounds, thin build with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with any information on Lamaya and Amiliana Green’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/ 3354 or call 911.

16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green

16-year-old Lamaya Green and 2-month-old Amiliana Green (Credit: Philadelphia police)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch