Mike Vick Is Now A Coaching Intern For Andy Reid

July 25, 2017 2:50 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles
MIke Vick
LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring on a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 9, 2013 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surprise, surprise. Mike Vick is now Andy Reid’s intern with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking on The Howard Eskin Podcast in May, Vick revealed he’s spoken to Reid about coaching.

“Yeah well he just wanted to get my thoughts, but we haven’t talked about it since,” Vick said of his conversation with Reid on coaching. “But if I could coach with anybody, I would love to start out with Andy if there was an opportunity. Obviously, I would love it with the Falcons as well. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Vick, 37, was given a second chance by Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 after spending time in prison. Vick played for the Eagles under Reid from 2009 to 2013.

