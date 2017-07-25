NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Men Stop Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge After Climbing Tower

July 25, 2017 6:41 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Traffic on the Ben Franklin bridge is back to normal Tuesday morning after a little drama overnight.

Authorities were called to the bridge after two men climbed up one of the bridge towers and got stuck.

Officials say the pair climbed up the tower to spray-paint on the tower. They were then too afraid to come down the same way they went up.

Traffic was blocked while police worked to get the two men down safely.

