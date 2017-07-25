Lancaster County SPCA Announces Its Going Out Of Business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Lancaster County SPCA announced Tuesday it is going out of business.
The non-profit shelter blames a failed business model and lack of funds.
Tuesday, July 25, will be the last day LCSPCA will accept owner-surrendered pets and stray cats.
After Tuesday, the shelter will only accept stray dogs brought in by police officers from contracted municipalities and the City of Lancaster.
In the meantime, adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $100 and all other animals will be free. Adopters will still need to complete the adoption process.
LCSPCA will also be placing animals with other shelters and rescues.
There is no date set for when the shelter will completely shut down, but officials say it will likely be sometime in August.