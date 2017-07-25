Judge Gives Souderton Women Lengthy Sentencing After Fatal Drug Deal

July 25, 2017 9:43 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Brianna Burns, Bucks County Court, Fentanyl

BUCKS COUTNY, PA (CBS) — A lengthy prison sentence for a Souderton woman in connection with a deadly drug transaction in Bucks County.

Brianna Burns, 24, is sentenced to 9-18 years in state prison, after she sold pills said to be percocets.

The pills were the cheaper and far more potent fentanyl and resulted in the deaths of two men.

Burns pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death of 30-year-old Justin Eshenburg, and reckless endangerment connected to the death of 26-year-old Will Grzminiski.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rees said, “I think the judge recognized the seriousness of this case I think the his honor recognized the impact this case had on the victims’ families.”

In a tearful statement during her sentencing hearing, Burns turned to the families of the men and apologized asking, “Why God, why not me?”

