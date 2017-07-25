Survey: Half Of Americans Check Phone At Least Once An Hour When On Vacation

BREAKING: Judge Halts Sunoco Pipeline Construction Across Pennsylvania

July 25, 2017 2:14 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey has found Americans are likely to check their personal devices while on vacation despite the cyber security risks.

According to a survey from the University of Phoenix, 48 percent of Americans say they worry about cyber security risks on vacation, but despite that number 55 percent say they feel that the need to use personal devices outweighs the risk.

Michael Kors Snaps Up Jimmy Choo For $1.2 Billion

Almost half of the people surveyed say they check their personal devices at least once an hour while traveling.

Most Americans say their main concern with cyber security while on vacation is having their bank information stolen. While 26 percent fear having their phones stolen.

At the end of the day, more than half of the people surveyed said they believe their devices are as safe on vacation as they are while at home.

