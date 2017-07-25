Fans Side With Howard Eskin Over Matt Klentak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howard Eskin and the general managers of the current Philadelphia pro sports teams are not a good mix, lately.
First it was Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo and now Eskin is feuding with Phillies GM Matt Klentak.
And the majority of fans, according to a 94WIP Morning Show poll, are supporting the long-time Philly radio host over Klentak.
Over the weekend, Eskin asked Klentak “how much pressure” is on him to make a trade before the July 31st deadline. After the exchange, a microphone picked up Klentak muttering, “That’s a ridiculous question.”
“They want answers,” Eskin said of the fans on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “We all want answers. We want the truth!”
Related: Howard Eskin: Bryan Colangelo ‘Was Totally Out Of Line’
Eskin didn’t hear Klentak say “that’s ridiculous” until the exchange was posted on the internet.
“At the time, I did not even hear him say, ‘That’s ridiculous.’
“I don’t care about the winter meetings right now, nobody cares about the winter meetings right now. They care about Monday, July 31st — the trade deadline.”